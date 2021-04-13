Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of CoreSite Realty worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $121.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average is $122.79. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.60.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

