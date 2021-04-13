Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 39,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 42,400.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.27.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $182.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.62. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.42 and a fifty-two week high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

