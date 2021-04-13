Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Wingstop worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day moving average is $135.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

