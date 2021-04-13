Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,110 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Callaway Golf worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $27,225,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after acquiring an additional 878,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 792,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marlowe Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $16,380,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of ELY opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

