Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $9.49 Million Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of BlackLine worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,093 shares of company stock worth $12,817,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $113.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day moving average is $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -164.16 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

