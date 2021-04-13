Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,720 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

