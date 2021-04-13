Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 31,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI opened at $127.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.86. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.