Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.79 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

