Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

