Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $11.77 Million Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Upstart at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,463,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPST shares. JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.29.

UPST stock opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.36. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

