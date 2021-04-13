Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,560 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.56.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $608.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $257.00 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $532.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.28. The firm has a market cap of $377.18 billion, a PE ratio of 99.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

