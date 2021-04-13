Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,894 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,894 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

