Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,238 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Guardant Health worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $87,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $9,567,832.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $411,718,441.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,068,424 shares of company stock worth $170,654,414. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.15 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.29 and its 200 day moving average is $133.92.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

