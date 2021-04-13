Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 827 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,265,000 after buying an additional 188,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after buying an additional 142,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 688,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,383,000 after buying an additional 134,862 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STERIS by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,046,000 after buying an additional 133,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $200.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.31. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $138.66 and a 52-week high of $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

