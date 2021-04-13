Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,555 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Sprout Social worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 39,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Shares of SPT opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.93.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $147,327.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,993,753.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

