Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $122.47 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.12.

