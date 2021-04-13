Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 23,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QCOM stock opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

