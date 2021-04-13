Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bill.com worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BILL opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -295.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total transaction of $313,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $313,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,495 shares of company stock worth $26,909,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.06.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

