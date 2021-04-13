Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after acquiring an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after acquiring an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $151.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

