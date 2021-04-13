Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 68,373 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,373 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

