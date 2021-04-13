CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Gap Down to $16.30

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $15.81. CarParts.com shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 2,466 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $753.62 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $119.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 342,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $78,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,017.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,094,000 after buying an additional 797,851 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,526,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,910,000 after buying an additional 148,269 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,939,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CarParts.com by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 616,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CarParts.com by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

