Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 279.3% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRRFY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrefour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 137,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

