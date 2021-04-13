Carry Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Carry has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $193.08 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00042021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,459,332 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

