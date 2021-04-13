Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,395 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $2,864,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,679 shares of company stock valued at $207,252,636 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

CVNA stock opened at $269.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.