Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.71. 731,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,814. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of -101.09 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,982,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total value of $17,877,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $159,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,679 shares of company stock worth $207,252,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Carvana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Carvana by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.