Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Casa Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.21 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASA. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $817.15 million, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,108,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,472. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.