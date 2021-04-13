Casey’s General Stores’ (CASY) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.36. The stock had a trading volume of 134,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $139.41 and a 12-month high of $221.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.24.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

