Castweet (CTT) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $227,131.00 and approximately $35,773.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

