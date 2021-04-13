Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $259.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $259.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.
CAT stock opened at $230.93 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.72.
In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.
Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.