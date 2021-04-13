Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $259.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $259.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

CAT stock opened at $230.93 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.72.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

