Catex Token Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $7,295.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Catex Token has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00054886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00083636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.71 or 0.00622919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00037852 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

