Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 776.9% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CPCAY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. 7,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,211. Cathay Pacific Airways has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPCAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay Pacific Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

