CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, an increase of 580.5% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CAVR stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,850. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. CAVU Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

CAVU Resources, Inc operates in the information and entertainment space in the cannabis sector. It offers SoKu (Social Kush), a gamified social chat application for legal marijuana users; and MediKu (Medical Kush), a dosage tracking application for medical marijuana patients and caregivers providing personal analysis, budget managing recommendations, and costs and daily communication for result tracking.

