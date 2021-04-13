CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS CBBI traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.88. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16.
About CBB Bancorp
