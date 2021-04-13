CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS CBBI traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.88. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; and credit cards.

