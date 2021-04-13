CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 392,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,394,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10.

About CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 106 properties totaling 65.7 million square feet across 25 states, including 64 high quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 8 properties managed for third parties.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.