Ccore (CCO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Ccore has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Ccore has a market capitalization of $6,121.60 and $47.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00058229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00019745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00088276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00633812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031802 BTC.

About Ccore

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

