CCUniverse Reaches Market Cap of $69,537.89 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $69,537.89 and $1,558.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00005968 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00017119 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002256 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

