Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.70% of Cedar Fair worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,130,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 317,723 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $8,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

