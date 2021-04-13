CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Down 6.2%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15. 19,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,129,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)
CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.
