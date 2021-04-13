CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Down 6.2%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15. 19,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,129,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 32.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 43.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

