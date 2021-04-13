Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director John K. Wulff Sells 6,000 Shares

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.89. 13,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,800. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $155.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

