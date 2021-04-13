Celo Dollar Market Cap Hits $44.02 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $44.02 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00055994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00085440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.72 or 0.00638570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00038668 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,921,712 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

