Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.32. Celsion shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 4,967,911 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.42.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,176 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

