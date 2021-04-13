Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of CELH traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.12. 39,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,642. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 801.83 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. Celsius has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

