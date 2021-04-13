Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price (up previously from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.42.

Shares of TSE CVE traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.47. 2,381,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,449,082. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.50. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.11 billion and a PE ratio of -4.89.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.7207571 EPS for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

