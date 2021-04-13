Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the March 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF remained flat at $$1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,137. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

