CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,875 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of CenterPoint Energy worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 392,768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

