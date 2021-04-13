Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the March 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

CJPRY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 46,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,081. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 121.08 and a beta of 0.38. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

