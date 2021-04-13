Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Central Securities news, Director Simms C. Browning bought 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,414.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,258 shares in the company, valued at $641,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,446. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Central Securities by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 184,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities during the third quarter worth about $692,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Central Securities by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Central Securities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,183. Central Securities has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

