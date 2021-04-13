Centrica (LON:CNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.32

Centrica plc (LON:CNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 59.32 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 58.04 ($0.76), with a volume of 12773470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.42 ($0.75).

CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 56.89 ($0.74).

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 82.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.39.

In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).

Centrica Company Profile (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

