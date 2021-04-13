CertiK (CTK) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, CertiK has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $121.57 million and $14.47 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00005239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00067120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.20 or 0.00260810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.56 or 0.00687054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,703.84 or 0.99595377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00020559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $548.81 or 0.00871703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 101,836,457 coins and its circulating supply is 36,854,559 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

