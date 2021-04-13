CF Bankshares Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $104.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.